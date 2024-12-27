Pulwama's Owais Yaqoob Wins MMA Fight In Kazakhstan

Owais said he was the only player from India to take part in the competition in Kazakhstan. He said he defeated his opponent in all three rounds within five minutes each by dominating all rounds.

He said win is always special and this was the first win outside India, so it is more special as it will boost the global ranking, reported news agency KNO.

In March, he defeated Afghanistan's Mohammad Azam Mokhlis at Matrix Fight Night (MFN 14) in Noida.

Owais was representing India and by winning the game, he has brought happiness on the faces of all Indians especially Kashmiris and he was warmly welcomed at his native village.

Owais added that“such wins encourage you further to do more hardwork and prove your mettle in your upcoming events as well.”

Notably, Owais signed a three-year contract with MFN in January 2023 and made a professional debut on March 31, 2023.

Owais said since 2015 he has taught over 200 youth the different forms of martial arts and among them many have represented J&K at the national level and even won gold medals.

He said that in order to stay away from drug and anti-social activities, there is a need to get youth involved in sports and martial arts and in order to teach the youth of Pulwama district and keep them away from drugs, he has come with academy namely Lion's Den.

Owais said that he was very passionate about martial arts since childhood and since 2013 he started taking part in competitions.

“After playing at national level at various places, I joined mixed martial arts camping with different coaches in different states of India and won medals where I got an opportunity to represent the erstwhile state of J&K,” he said.

“I have won 11 gold medals at national level, six silver medals and 17 gold medals at state level and officials at All India Mixed Martial Art Federation had declared me as the second best mixed martial art player of India,” he added.

“Besides medals, based on my performance, I have received titles like 'Best Fighter Boy' in 28 states besides“Champion of Champions” in 2018 in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

