13 Militants Killed In Counter-Terrorism Operations In NW Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (NNN-APP) – An army officer and 13 militants were killed, in three separate operations conducted by security forces, in Pakistan's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, over the last two days, the army said in a statement, yesterday.
One operation was conducted in Bannu district, effectively targeting the militants' hideout and killing two terrorists during the encounter, the military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, in the statement.
In another operation in North Waziristan district, a fierce gun battle resulted in the killing of the military officer and five militants, the statement said, adding that, eight terrorists were also injured.
The third encounter happened in South Waziristan district, where six militants were killed and eight others sustained injuries, the statement noted.
Operations are being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the ISPR stated.– NNN-APP
