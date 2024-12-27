New Wave Of Purges In The Army Begin In China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chinese authorities have removed two more high-ranking military officials - Deputy Commander of the Ground Forces of the People's Liberation (PLA), Yu Haitao, and Commander of the Naval Forces (Navy) of the Southern Command, Li Pengcheng - from the Standing Committee of the National People's (NPC), as Azernews reports.

"The legislature merely stated that Yu [Haitao] and Li [Pengcheng] are suspected of violating the law and discipline, a typical euphemism for within the Communist Party," the agency notes. Their removal serves as the latest indication that the ongoing anti-corruption campaign continues relentlessly.

The authors of the report suggest that these dismissals could signal the beginning of a new wave of purges within the military, which could potentially slow down the PLA's modernization efforts. In particular, they highlight the missile forces, which have reportedly been rife with corruption. Analysts also point to the areas of responsibility held by the displaced officers. Li Pengcheng, for instance, was in charge of overseeing the fleet in the South China Sea - a region that has been a focal point of increasing geopolitical tensions.

This ongoing campaign underscores the Chinese leadership's determination to maintain strict discipline within the military, while also addressing corruption that may hinder operational efficiency. However, critics warn that such purges could have unintended consequences, especially in critical military areas, potentially affecting the PLA's long-term modernization goals. As tensions grow in the South China Sea and other contested areas, the political dynamics within China's military will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping regional security.