Chinese authorities have removed two more high-ranking military
officials - Deputy Commander of the Ground Forces of the People's
Liberation army (PLA), Yu Haitao, and Commander of the Naval Forces
(Navy) of the Southern Command, Li Pengcheng - from the Standing
Committee of the National People's congress (NPC), as
.
"The legislature merely stated that Yu [Haitao] and Li
[Pengcheng] are suspected of violating the law and discipline, a
typical euphemism for corruption within the Communist Party," the
agency notes. Their removal serves as the latest indication that
the ongoing anti-corruption campaign continues relentlessly.
The authors of the report suggest that these dismissals could
signal the beginning of a new wave of purges within the military,
which could potentially slow down the PLA's modernization efforts.
In particular, they highlight the missile forces, which have
reportedly been rife with corruption. Analysts also point to the
areas of responsibility held by the displaced officers. Li
Pengcheng, for instance, was in charge of overseeing the fleet in
the South China Sea - a region that has been a focal point of
increasing geopolitical tensions.
This ongoing campaign underscores the Chinese leadership's
determination to maintain strict discipline within the military,
while also addressing corruption that may hinder operational
efficiency. However, critics warn that such purges could have
unintended consequences, especially in critical military areas,
potentially affecting the PLA's long-term modernization goals. As
tensions grow in the South China Sea and other contested areas, the
political dynamics within China's military will continue to play a
pivotal role in shaping regional security.
