J&K Play Kerala In Santosh Trophy Quarter-Final Today

J&K finished fourth in Group A and will lock horns with Kerala, who won Group B while scoring 29 goals in eight matches. The two teams' head-to-head record in the final round matches also doesn't look good for J&K, as Kerala has won all six encounters between them.

J&K is playing in the final rounds of the Senior Football Championship for Santosh Trophy for the first time since 2015-16. After suffering heavy losses against West Bengal and Services in the first two final round group stage games, J&K bounced back with wins over hosts Telangana and Rajasthan, securing a place in the quarter-final on final day.

J&K, who has been solid defensively by only conceding once in their previous three games, will hope to go further in the tournament by overcoming a tough challenge against a free-flowing Kerala side.

