DOT Defines Priority Areas For 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Operator for Non-lethal (DOT) has identified its priorities for 2025, aiming to enhance the system for the Defense Forces and optimize the agency's internal operations.

This was reported to Ukrinform by the DOT press service.

“The DOT IT teams plan to launch DOT-Chain Defense in 2025, a module based on the existing DOT-Chain platform. This module will enable direct input of needs from combat units for UAVs, electronic warfare and reconnaissance equipment, ground robotic complexes, and ground control stations. This will improve the precision and efficiency of supply operations as military personnel will be able to choose equipment that best meets their current requirements. Moreover, domestic manufacturers will gain a clear understanding of the Armed Forces' needs, allowing them to optimize production capacities and improve product quality. Real-time feedback from the military on the effectiveness of various products will also enhance development. The release is scheduled for the first half of 2025,” the press service reported.

Plans include expanding the system's functionality for food supply by introducing an electronic menu layout and enabling accounting and reporting at the level of individual military units. This will not only increase transparency but also improve the quality of food supply for the troops. Starting in January, military personnel will also be able to file online complaints regarding delivery times and the quality of supplies through DOT-Chain.

A Bug Bounty program will be implemented for DOT-Chain, engaging ethical hackers to identify potential system vulnerabilities. This proactive approach, widely used by leading global IT companies, will help detect bugs and security flaws before they can be exploited.

Two-factor authentication will be introduced for all DOT-Chain users in 2025 to enhance system security. This feature requires an additional verification step, providing stronger protection against unauthorized access.

The DOT will also continue to digitalize internal processes through the development of ERP systems. These integrated software solutions manage all key processes - procurement, sales, finance, human resources, logistics, and more - on a single platform.

As earlier reported, in September, the DOT-Chain, an innovative IT system designed to manage the Armed Forces' supply chain, was prsemted. This system is expected to speed up supplier payments for military food products by a factor of four.