Uzbek Foreign Minister Expresses Condolences To Azerbaijani Counterpart
Date
12/26/2024 5:10:19 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
On December 26, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov
called Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov,
Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
During the phone conversation, Baxtiyor Saidov extended
condolences on behalf of the state and people of Uzbekistan in
connection with the tragic crash of the Baku-Grozny flight near the
city of Aktau. He expressed his prayers for the deceased, wishing
patience for their families and speedy recovery for the
injured.
Uzbekistan's solidarity with brotherly Azerbaijan during these
difficult days and shared sorrow were conveyed, along with hopes
that such a tragedy would not occur again.
Jeyhun Bayramov thanked his Uzbek counterpart for the
condolences and the support shown on this challenging day for the
country and its people. He expressed gratitude to the brotherly
Republic of Uzbekistan.
He also noted that from the first moments of the crash, under
the directive of President Ilham Aliyev, a State Commission was
established to investigate the causes of the plane crash. A
delegation of officials from relevant Azerbaijani authorities was
dispatched to the crash site to address the aftermath and provide
assistance to the injured.
MENAFN26122024000195011045ID1109031727
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.