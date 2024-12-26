Uzbek Foreign Minister Expresses Condolences To Azerbaijani Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

On December 26, Uzbekistan's Foreign Bakhtiyor Saidov called Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the phone conversation, Baxtiyor Saidov extended condolences on behalf of the state and people of Uzbekistan in connection with the tragic crash of the Baku-Grozny flight near the city of Aktau. He expressed his prayers for the deceased, wishing patience for their families and speedy recovery for the injured.

Uzbekistan's solidarity with brotherly Azerbaijan during these difficult days and shared sorrow were conveyed, along with hopes that such a tragedy would not occur again.

Jeyhun Bayramov thanked his Uzbek counterpart for the condolences and the support shown on this challenging day for the country and its people. He expressed gratitude to the brotherly Republic of Uzbekistan.

He also noted that from the first moments of the crash, under the directive of President Ilham Aliyev, a State Commission was established to investigate the causes of the plane crash. A delegation of officials from relevant Azerbaijani authorities was dispatched to the crash site to address the aftermath and provide assistance to the injured.