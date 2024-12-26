SEC Targets Cyberkongz: NFT Gaming Platform Faces Potential Enforcement Over Token Sales

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a Wells Notice to CyberKongz, a prominent non-fungible token (NFT) known for its gaming integrations. This notice indicates that the SEC is considering enforcement action against the company, primarily concerning the issuance and sale of its ERC-20 tokens in conjunction with blockchain-based games. CyberKongz disclosed that initial contact with the SEC occurred two years ago, during which the regulatory body expressed concerns over the platform's token-related activities. The SEC's current stance suggests that any ERC-20 token associated with a blockchain game may need to be registered as a security, a position that could have significant implications for the broader Web3 gaming industry. In response, CyberKongz has expressed its intention to challenge the SEC's position, emphasizing the potential impact on innovation within the Web3 gaming sector. The company stated, "We hope that the new administration puts an end to this unjustness on our industry, but until then we will fight for NFT projects on all chains." The SEC's scrutiny appears to focus on the "sale" of Genesis Kongz NFTs in April 2021. However, CyberKongz maintains that this event was a contract migration rather than a primary sale, suggesting a misunderstanding by the regulatory body. The issuance of a Wells Notice grants CyberKongz a 30-day period to respond before the SEC decides on formal enforcement action. This development has sparked concern within the NFT and blockchain gaming communities, as it may set a precedent affecting other projects operating in similar domains. Industry figures have voiced support for CyberKongz. Jihoz Zirlin, co-founder of Axie Infinity, expressed confidence that future administrative changes will cease the current regulatory pressures on the industry. CyberKongz is renowned for its randomly generated two- and three-dimensional social avatars, which are utilized in games such as "Play & Kollect" and "Adventure Runs" on the Ronin blockchain. Despite the regulatory challenges, the market value of CyberKongz NFTs has shown resilience, with the average floor price rising by 11.7% over the past 24 hours to 6.69 Ether (approximately $26,900).">



