3DXB Group Concludes 2024 With Groundbreaking Achievements And Industry Recognition

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Driving Innovation, Sustainability, and Growth in 3D Printing
Construction.
3DXB Group, a leader in 3D printing construction
technologies, concludes an
impactful year marked by industry
recognition, key milestones, and significant
contributions to sustainable development in the UAE and beyond.
Badar Rashid AlBlooshi, Chairman of 3DXB Group, reflected on the company's
progress:“2024 has been a year of growth and achievement for 3DXB Group. We
are proud to have provided solutions that address the demand for sustainable
construction while supporting regional development goals. Our focus remains on
advancing 3D printing technologies to create a more efficient and environmentally
conscious construction industry.”
In 2024, 3DXB Group delivered innovative 3D printing solutions to address
challenges in construction efficiency, scalability, and environmental sustainability.
The company supported regional goals such as the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 strategy
and Dubai's Real Estate Strategy 2033 by providing advanced solutions for high-
quality, sustainable construction practices.
Earlier, the group was honored with the '3D Printing Construction Company of the
Year' award at the Construction Innovation Awards, recognizing its efforts to
modernize the construction sector. Additionally, 3DXB Group received the
'Sustainable 3D Printing Company of the Year' award at the Sustainability Innovation
Awards, reflecting its focus on environmentally friendly practices and innovation in
the industry.
The company actively participated in leading industry events, including The Smart
Built Environment Forum and the Arab Housing and Community Development
Forum. These platforms enabled 3DXB Group to present its solutions and contribute
to discussions on modular construction, green building methods, and future housing
strategies.
3DXB Group achieved several milestones in sustainability this year. It introduced
solutions that reduced material waste by 60%, shortened construction timelines by
50%, and lowered energy consumption in buildings by up to 30%. These innovations
contributed to Dubai's real estate growth in alignment with AED 1 trillion transaction
targets outlined in the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033.
