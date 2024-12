3DXB Group Concludes 2024 With Groundbreaking Achievements And Industry Recognition

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Driving Innovation, Sustainability, and Growth in 3D Printing

Construction.











3DXB Group, a leader in 3D printing technologies, concludes animpactful year marked by recognition, key milestones, and significantcontributions to sustainable development in the UAE and beyond.Badar Rashid AlBlooshi, Chairman of 3DXB Group, reflected on the company'sprogress:“2024 has been a year of growth and achievement for 3DXB Group. Weare proud to have provided solutions that address the demand for sustainableconstruction while supporting regional development goals. Our focus remains onadvancing 3D printing technologies to create a more efficient and environmentallyconscious construction industry.”In 2024, 3DXB Group delivered innovative 3D printing solutions to addresschallenges in construction efficiency, scalability, and environmental sustainability.The company supported regional goals such as the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 strategyand Dubai's Real Estate Strategy 2033 by providing advanced solutions for high-quality, sustainable construction practices.Earlier, the group was honored with the '3D Printing Construction Company of theYear' award at the Construction Innovation Awards, recognizing its efforts tomodernize the construction sector. Additionally, 3DXB Group received the'Sustainable 3D Printing Company of the Year' award at the Sustainability InnovationAwards, reflecting its focus on environmentally friendly practices and innovation inthe industry.The company actively participated in leading industry events, including The SmartBuilt Environment Forum and the Arab Housing and Community DevelopmentForum. These platforms enabled 3DXB Group to present its solutions and contributeto discussions on modular construction, green building methods, and future housingstrategies.3DXB Group achieved several milestones in sustainability this year. It introducedsolutions that reduced material waste by 60%, shortened construction timelines by50%, and lowered energy consumption in buildings by up to 30%. These innovationscontributed to Dubai's real estate growth in alignment with AED 1 trillion transactiontargets outlined in the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033.