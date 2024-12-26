Trump Towers Set For Construction In Dubai And Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) The Trump Organization is set to expand its presence in the Gulf with the development of Trump Towers in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai. These luxury projects, slated for in partnership with Dar Global, are expected to bring unparalleled opulence to the region, with one of the towers located in Downtown Dubai. According to Eric Trump, son of the US president-elect, the Abu Dhabi development is [...]">



MENAFN26122024000152002308ID1109031558