Kushner's Affinity Partners Secures $1.5 Billion From Middle Eastern Investors

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Jared Kushner's firm, Affinity Partners, has secured an additional $1.5 billion in funding from the Qatar Investment Authority and Abu Dhabi-based asset manager Lunate. This significant capital infusion extends the investment period of Affinity's debut fund to 2029, positioning the firm for sustained growth in the competitive private equity landscape.

Kushner, founder of the Miami-based firm, disclosed these developments during an episode of the“Invest Like The Best” podcast with Patrick O'Shaughnessy. He emphasized that this preemptive move aims to eliminate the need for raising capital over the next four years, thereby avoiding potential conflicts and ensuring operational continuity. Discussions regarding additional capital began in February, with funds secured prior to the U.S. presidential election. Investors reportedly appreciated the firm's cautious approach during its initial two years, facilitating the decision to extend the investment horizon by two years.

Affinity Partners, established in 2021, has attracted substantial investments from Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds, notably a $2 billion commitment from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. The latest contributions from Qatar and Abu Dhabi further solidify the firm's financial foundation and underscore the confidence of Gulf investors in Kushner's leadership and strategic vision. Kushner's deepening financial ties with Middle Eastern entities have sparked discussions about potential conflicts of interest, especially considering his influential role in U.S. foreign policy during his tenure as a senior advisor in the Trump administration. Critics argue that these investments could pose ethical dilemmas, given Kushner's involvement in brokering the Abraham Accords and his ongoing relationships with regional leaders. Senate members have expressed concerns about foreign leverage on U.S. policy, prompting calls for investigations into the nature of these financial engagements. See also

Despite these concerns, Kushner maintains that Affinity Partners operates with transparency and adheres to all legal and ethical standards. He asserts that the firm's investment strategies are driven by market opportunities and are not influenced by political considerations. The extension of the fund's investment period to 2029 reflects a long-term commitment to identifying and nurturing profitable ventures across various sectors. The involvement of the Qatar Investment Authority and Lunate in this funding round highlights the growing interest of Gulf sovereign wealth funds in diversifying their investment portfolios through partnerships with Western private equity firms. These collaborations are part of broader strategies by Gulf states to leverage their substantial financial resources to gain access to global markets and advanced technologies, thereby reducing economic dependence on oil revenues. As Affinity Partners continues to expand its investment activities, the firm is expected to focus on sectors aligned with the strategic interests of its investors, potentially including technology, infrastructure, and renewable energy. Kushner's established relationships in the Middle East may provide Affinity with unique opportunities to participate in regional projects and initiatives, further enhancing the firm's growth prospects.