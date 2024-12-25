Haryana Weather Forecast And AQI Today On December 26, 2024: Check Out The Predicted Minimum And Maximum Temperatures
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Haryana Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Haryana recorded 18.98 °C on December 26, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 12.01 °C and 23.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 33% with a wind speed of 33 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:17 AM and will set at 05:35 PM
Haryana AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, December 27, 2024, Haryana is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 14.11 °C and a maximum of 18.6 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 47%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.
Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
Weather prediction in Haryana for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Haryana Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
| December 27, 2024
| 18.98
| Sky is clear
| December 28, 2024
| 18.60
| Light rain
| December 29, 2024
| 19.12
| Light rain
| December 30, 2024
| 18.55
| Sky is clear
| December 31, 2024
| 19.60
| Sky is clear
| January 1, 2025
| 19.96
| Sky is clear
| January 2, 2025
| 20.44
| Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 26, 2024
CityTemperature (°C)Sky
| Mumbai
| 24.7 °C
| Sky is clear
| Kolkata
| 25.23 °C
| Sky is clear
| Chennai
| 27.63 °C
| Moderate rain
| Bengaluru
| 21.76 °C
| Light rain
| Hyderabad
| 24.55 °C
| Light rain
| Ahmedabad
| 24.82 °C
| Scattered clouds
| Delhi
| 20.97 °C
| Sky is clear
Haryana Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 24, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
