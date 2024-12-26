Miami’s barrier islands see sinking luxury high-rises, study finds

(MENAFN) Miami's barrier islands, known for their towering luxury buildings, have experienced significant subsidence, with about three dozen high-rises sinking.



The study, recently published in Earth and Space Science, identified 35 luxury condominiums and hotels across Florida’s Sunny Isles Beach, Surfside, Miami Beach, and Bal Harbour that have been sinking over the last few years.



Researchers from the University of Miami, Florida Atlantic University, University of Houston, University of Hanover in Germany, GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences, and California Institute of Technology conducted the study. They analyzed data gathered through Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) technology.



The sinking observed ranged from 2 to 8 centimeters over a period from 2016 to 2023. According to the University of Miami Rosenstiel School, it is typical for high-rise buildings to settle "up to several tens of centimeters" during or immediately after construction.



The majority of the affected properties were built after 2014, the study noted.

