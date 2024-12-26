Israeli Strike In Gaza Kills 5 TV Journalists

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Five journalists with a Gaza-based television have been killed in an Israeli on the embattled enclave, CNN reported on Thursday.

The overnight air raid hit a vehicle of Al-Quds Today Television, parked outside Al-Awda Hospital in the Gaza Strip, the report said.

While denouncing the attack, Al-Quds Today Television said the five were killed while performing their journalistic and humanitarian duty.

The dead were identified as Ayman Al-Jadi, Faisal Abu Al-Qumsan, Mohammed Al-Lada'a, Ibrahim Al-Sheikh Ali, and Fadi Hassouna.

Other journalists at the scene said the TV channel workers were sleeping in the vehicle, which was struck by the Israeli forces.

Engulfed by flames, the vehicle had the words“TV” and“PRESS” in large letters visible on the back doors, .according to videos seen by CNN.

Without giving any proof, the Israeli military confirmed it conducted the strike on what it called an“Islamic Jihad terrorist cell in the area of Nuseirat”.

Since October 7, 2023, at least 141 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza, the West Bank, Israel and Lebanon, says the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

