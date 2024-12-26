Christmas celebrations in Palestine decreases amid ongoing conflict

(MENAFN)

Due to the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza and the imposed Israeli restrictions, Christmas celebrations in Palestine have largely disappeared. The manifestations of Christian traditions and festivities have been significantly subdued.



In response, the patriarchs and heads of churches in occupied Jerusalem have decided to limit the celebrations and the revival of religious rituals, showing respect for the martyrs who have fallen victim to the ongoing Israeli conflicts.



Moreover, Israeli forces have turned the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and its surrounding areas into a closed military zone, further hindering the celebrations.



Atallah Hanna, the Archbishop of Sebastia for the Greek Orthodox Church, called on Christian churches worldwide to raise their voices in support of justice and peace in Palestine. He emphasized that his message will always center on love, peace, and the rejection of wars, violence, and the violation of human dignity.



In his statement, Hanna conveyed that the Orthodox Church’s Christmas message is a plea for God's protection over Palestine and Syria, both of which are enduring difficult circumstances.

MENAFN26122024000045016755ID1109032329