Fuel Price Hike Speculation Sparks Row In Jharkhand, Govt Denies Proposal

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Dec 26 (IANS) Protests have started against the alleged preparation by the Jharkhand to impose a cess on and diesel and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has warned it that such a move would be both "suicidal" and "anti-people".

A recent report claimed that the state government is drafting a proposal to impose a cess on products to generate more revenues. If implemented, this could raise petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2-3 per litre in the state.

However, state Finance Radha Krishna Kishore has denied the existence of any such proposal.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, he said: "There is no such proposal at the moment. If required in the future, the government will make decisions based on the prevailing situation. Also, we oppose the Central government's intent to impose a tax on aviation fuel, as discussed during the GST Council meeting held recently in Jaisalmer."

Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi, however, has alleged that the government is indeed planning to impose the cess following Chief Minister Hemant Soren's instructions to increase state revenue. He accused officials of burdening the public to fill the state treasury, calling the move "anti-people."

Marandi expressed his discontent in a statement, asserting that the proposal would lead to inflation in everyday goods. Criticising the Chief Minister, he posted on social media: "Your ill-considered decisions, such as raising electricity tariffs and now planning to increase fuel prices, betray the trust of the public. These steps will further strain the finances of common people."

He further urged public representatives to set aside political differences and put pressure on the government to abandon the proposal. "This rushed attempt to increase revenue is causing widespread dissatisfaction among the people. It's imperative to withdraw such anti-people measures," Marandi added.