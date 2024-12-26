Japan Airlines faces cyberattack, causes flight delays

(MENAFN) Japan (JAL) announced on Thursday that it had been hit by a cyberattack, leading to delays for both domestic and international flights, although it later confirmed the issue had been identified and resolved.



The attack disrupted the airline's baggage check-in system, resulting in delays for more than a dozen flights at various Japanese airports. However, there were no widespread cancellations or major disruptions, according to public broadcaster NHK.



JAL, Japan's second-largest airline after All Nippon Airways (ANA), shared an update on social media platform X, stating, "We identified and addressed the cause of the issue. We are checking the system recovery status."



The airline also noted that "sales for both domestic and international flights departing today have been suspended" and apologized for any inconvenience caused.



Earlier in the day, a JAL spokesperson confirmed to AFP that the airline had experienced a cyberattack. The network disruption began at 7:24 AM local time (2224 GMT Wednesday), and by 8:56 AM, the airline had isolated the router responsible for the disruption, the company said in a statement.

