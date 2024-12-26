Leader Masoud Pezeshkian trips to North Khorasan, focuses on regional development

(MENAFN) During his second provincial visit as Leader, Masoud Pezeshkian traveled to North Khorasan on Wednesday to meet with local economic leaders and discuss strategies for the region's development.



In a meeting with key provincial stakeholders, Pezeshkian expressed confidence that the province could overcome its economic challenges through collaboration with local leaders.



The Leader began by stressing the importance of grassroots involvement in shaping the province’s future. "We are hopeful that with the help of economic activists, we will address the issues. I won’t make specific promises today, as I do not want to say things I cannot deliver," he said.



Pezeshkian also emphasized the importance of focusing on internal resources for development. "Good decisions are being made for the province’s growth, which will be shared later. If we rely on others, we cannot guide the country’s progress; we must depend on ourselves," he stated.

