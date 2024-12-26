Biden orders increased US arms supplies to Ukraine following Russian Christmas attack

(MENAFN) US Leader Joseph Biden has instructed the Pentagon to boost arms supplies to Ukraine in response to the "outrageous" large-scale attack by the Russian Federation on Christmas, according to the White House.



"I have directed the Department of Defense to continue its surge of weapons deliveries to Ukraine, and the United States will continue to work tirelessly to strengthen Ukraine’s position in its defense against Russian forces," Biden said in a statement.



He highlighted that the US has already delivered hundreds of air defense missiles to Ukraine in recent months, with more on the way.



The statement also detailed that in the early hours of Christmas, Russia launched multiple missile and drone strikes against Ukrainian cities and critical energy infrastructure. The aim of these attacks was to deprive the Ukrainian people of heat and electricity during the winter and to endanger the country's energy grid.



"The Ukrainian people deserve to live in peace and safety, and the United States and the international community must continue to stand with Ukraine until it triumphs over Russia’s aggression," Biden emphasized.

