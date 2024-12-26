Iran’s transport minister to oversee inauguration of 2,000 national housing units

(MENAFN) The Minister of Transport and Urban Development is preparing for an official visit to North Khorasan Province, where she will oversee the inauguration of 2,000 units as part of the National Housing Movement initiative. The event, which will also be attended by President Masoud Pezeshkian and the cabinet, aims to highlight the progress made in urban and rural housing projects in the region.



During the visit, Minister Farzaneh Sadegh will take part in several significant ceremonies. These include the opening of 2,000 housing units, as well as the unveiling of a 20-kilometer section of the Bojnourd-Golestan Highway. Additionally, Sadegh will be involved in the launch of various projects managed by the provincial Road Maintenance and Transportation Authority.



The projects slated for inauguration cover a broad range of infrastructure improvements. These include the asphalt paving of rural roads, construction of technical structures, and the rehabilitation and resurfacing of major roads. The improvements also extend to rural roadways, which are expected to significantly enhance transportation efficiency in the province.



In addition to the ceremonial openings, the Minister will visit ongoing road and housing projects in the cities of Bojnourd and Esfarayen. She will also participate in administrative council meetings in Esfarayen, Bam, and Safiabad, as well as attend a session of the provincial Planning and Development Council chaired by President Pezeshkian.

