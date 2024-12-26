Kremlin refuses to comment on Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash, calls for investigation

(MENAFN) The Kremlin declined to comment on media reports suggesting that the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane was the result of an attack, urging everyone to await the outcome of an ongoing investigation.



At a press briefing in Moscow, spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the need to allow time for the inquiry led by Kazakh authorities, with assistance from a special task force from Azerbaijan. He stated, "An investigation is currently underway, and any aviation incident should be investigated by specialized aviation authorities. We need to wait for the end of this investigation."



Peskov further stressed, "It would be wrong to form any hypotheses before the investigation concludes. We cannot do this, and no one should."



On Wednesday, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency released preliminary findings suggesting that a bird strike may have been the cause of the crash.



In a separate statement, Maulen Ashimbayev, the speaker of Kazakhstan's Senate, cautioned against making hasty conclusions based on footage of the plane wreckage near the Caspian city of Aktau, warning that some may be attempting to exploit speculation.

MENAFN26122024000045016755ID1109032315