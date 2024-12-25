Forming Govt In Bihar On Our Own Will Be A Fitting Tribute To Vajpayee: BJP Leader

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 25 (IANS) BJP leader and Deputy Bihar Chief Vijay Kumar Sinha on Wednesday said that his party forming the on its own in the eastern state will be an ultimate tribute to late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Sinha said this while speaking at a programme that was organised to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He also credited the BJP workers for dismantling the "Jungle Raj" era in Bihar but asserted that their "mission remains incomplete:, adding the ultimate goal is a BJP-led government in the state.

In Bihar, the BJP is an alliance partner of the Janata Dal-United whose senior leader Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister.

Invoking Atal Bihari Vajpayee's famous words "Haar Nahi Manunga, Raar Nahi Thanunga", Sinha urged BJP workers to persevere in their efforts to achieve this mission.

Political observers submit that Sinha's remarks suggest growing aspirations within the BJP to end its reliance on Nitish Kumar's leadership and pursue an independent mandate. An apprehension also lies over touching upon the existing strains in the alliance, particularly as the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections approach.

Also, the statement came against the backdrop of political tensions that surfaced following remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a TV debate about the leadership for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

HM Shah's statements fueled speculation about BJP's stance on Nitish Kumar's leadership. Furthermore, Nitish Kumar's recent illness and the rumours of his discontent added to the uncertainty.

Later, the BJP clarified during a core committee meeting in Surajkund, Faridabad, that the NDA would contest the elections under Nitish Kumar's leadership.

Meanwhile, even as Sinha on Wednesday asserted that the BJP's mission was to establish its own government in Bihar, he, however, changed his stance within one hour!

In remarks that reflected the change in his stance, Sinha said: "Nitish Kumar was a very trusted leader of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was sent to Bihar to establish good governance. Nitish Kumar played a crucial role in removing Jungle Raj from 2005 to 2010. Those from Jungle Raj camp came in between, but the NDA government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar remained firm. Now, they would not be given any second chance to establish Jungle Raj. The government of Bihar will be established under the leadership of Nitish Kumar in the future."