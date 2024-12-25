Tunisia Dismantles Drug Trafficking Network, Seizes 3.5 Kg Of Cocaine

(MENAFN- IANS) Tunis, Dec 26 (IANS) Tunisian security forces have dismantled a drug trafficking active in the capital Tunis, seizing 3.5 kg of cocaine, the Tunisian National Guard said on its page.

National Guard units targeted the criminal network operating in the neighborhood of Ain Zaghouan, the Tunisian National Guard said on Wednesday, without elaborating on the details of the operation and number of arrests, Xinhua news agency reported.

The operation followed investigations that resulted in the seizure of an unregistered car parked outside a residence in Tunis. Inside the vehicle, authorities seized 3.5 kg of cocaine.

The Tunisian government has taken a strong stance against drug trafficking, arresting hundreds of individuals suspected of being involved in the crime in recent nationwide operations.

Earlier in December 2024 Tunisian security units have dismantled a drug trafficking network active in the Grand Tunis area, the largest metropolitan area in Tunisia, seizing 3 kg of cocaine, the National Guard said on its Facebook page.

In two separate operations, the security units arrested five individuals and seized the cocaine, varying quantities of narcotic pills, money, jewelry, and three vehicles, said the National Guard.

It provided no information on the timing of the operations or the nationalities of the suspects.

In a separate operation on December 1 Tunisian security units have dismantled two drug trafficking networks in Ben Arous and Ariana provinces near the capital Tunis, the Tunisian National Radio reported.

In two separate operations the security units arrested nine individuals and seized an undisclosed amount of narcotics, money, and a vehicle.

The report did not mention the timing of the operations or the nationalities of the suspects but confirmed that two of them had been wanted on various charges.