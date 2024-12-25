Matrimony Announcing The Launch Of A New Specialised Service, Make My Wedding

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 24th December, 2024: Matrimony, India's biggest matrimony service provider, has launched a new specialised service, Make My Wedding (MMW), to make wedding planning easy and stress-free. The service aims to connect customers with top wedding service providers, including makeup artists, photographers, caterers, decorators, planners, mandaps, invitations, and Mehndi artists through a dedicated relationship manager who handles everything from vendor selection to negotiating the best deals.



Sharing more details about the new service, Mr. Murugavel Janakiraman, CEO, Matrimony, said,“Planning a wedding takes a lot of time and energy and today, when people are hard-pressed for time, deputing this work to an expert who will add the personal touch is a great idea. Through MMW, families can coordinate with our expert relationship managers who will facilitate all the event planning and execution, so that families can focus fully on the celebrations. We wish to cater to all segments of the society and make wedding planning effortless and joyful for the customers.”



The dedicated relationship manager will connect with the customers to first understand their specific wedding requirements, local traditions, and preferences, following which a curated list of top service providers will be shared with the customer. The relationship manager will negotiate for best rates from the selected vendors and will assist the customer to ensure everything runs smoothly.



The MMW customer will also get exclusive deals from top brands in jewellery, clothing, electronics, sweets, and more. These partnerships ensure that customers receive the best prices and services, all from the comfort of their homes.



While assistance with one service costs a nominal service charge. This service is now available in Tamil Nadu and Matrimony aims at providing services in other States at the earliest.





About Matrimony limited



Matrimony is India's leading consumer Internet Company managing marquee brands such as BharatMatrimony, CommunityMatrimony, and EliteMatrimony. BharatMatrimony is considered the largest and most trusted matrimony brand which has also established a considerable retail presence with over 110 self-owned retail outlets across India.

Matrimony also has Jodii – an exclusive matchmaking service for non-graduates, in 9 Indian languages. The Company delivers matchmaking and marriage-related services to users in India and the Indian diaspora. The Company has pioneered several new business models such as WeddingBazaar, Mandap, and CommunityMatrimony, a consortium of over 300 community matrimony services, and RainbowLuv.





