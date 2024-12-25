Daikin Offers High Comfort And Economical Heating With 100 Years Of Assurance

(MENAFN- B2Press) Daikin, a brand with 100 years of experience in the HVAC industry, continues to expand its product range with innovative solutions. The company is broadening its heating product lineup with the VZ Premix 42 condensing combi boiler, produced at its Sakarya Hendek Facility, providing users with both economical and high-comfort heating. Standing out with its high capacity, excellent efficiency, and eco-friendly technologies, the VZ Premix 42 draws attention with its long service life, thanks to its next-generation stainless steel heat exchanger.

As a leading brand in the HVAC sector with a century of experience, Daikin continues to expand its boiler family with high-tech products. The VZ Premix 42 condensing combi boiler, produced at Daikin's Sakarya Hendek Manufacturing Facility, stands out with its superior energy efficiency, eco-friendly technologies, and user-oriented design. By expanding the product's capacity in cold winter days, Daikin offers the VZ Premix 42 to its users, setting new standards in heating performance.

With a 42 kW option, Daikin provides an excellent solution for heating large spaces. The model, featuring a next-generation stainless steel heat exchanger, premix combustion technology, and full modulation capabilities, increases energy efficiency, making it an ideal choice for both residential and commercial users. With a pump capable of up to 9 meters of useful head, the VZ Premix 42 is highly efficient in large spaces and underfloor heating systems, ensuring that even the most distant radiators operate at full capacity. Offering advanced climate control solutions to its users, Daikin ensures maximum energy performance with its "Cold Burner" technology in the VZ Premix 42, reducing heat losses and demonstrating its commitment to environmental responsibility with low carbon emissions. This model promises not only a product but also a reliable and long-lasting heating solution for consumers.

With its condensing technology, the VZ Premix 42 offers high fuel savings and the ability to work in harmony with heat pumps, further demonstrating Daikin's environmentally friendly and sustainable manufacturing approach. The model also produces 20 liters of hot water per minute, making it an ideal solution for spaces with high demand, such as gyms and salons, as well as homes, providing continuous hot water. With its user-friendly design, this model takes comfort to the next level.

Airfel Maestro Optimum 42 for More Options

To meet the diverse needs of its customers, Daikin's sub-brand, Airfel, offers an alternative with the Maestro Optimum 42 model. This model, which focuses on price and performance, stands out with its reliable technology and high efficiency. The Maestro Optimum 42 ensures efficiency and savings with full flame modulation and demonstrates an environmentally friendly approach with its NOx class 6 feature (a standard used to classify the emissions of boilers and other heating devices). Compatible with both natural gas and LPG, the Maestro Optimum 42 provides high fuel savings with its condensing technology. Its new-generation stainless steel heat exchanger and premix burner technology set it apart from competitors. With its powerful pump performance, it offers an effective solution for large spaces and underfloor heating systems.

High Comfort in Heating with Daikin Assurance

Daikin combines innovation and eco-friendly approaches in its VZ Premix 42 combi boiler model to provide advanced heating solutions. Whether for residential or commercial users, Daikin continues to offer solutions that meet the needs of diverse customers, aiming to contribute to a sustainable future. With advanced technologies, environmentally conscious production, and user-friendly designs, Daikin remains the go-to brand for comfort and energy savings, even during the winter months.

