Good Governance Demands Sensitivity, Empathy: CM Saini 

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Dec 25 (IANS) Haryana Chief Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday emphasised the importance of sensitivity and empathy in administration, urging officers to view their roles as an opportunity to uplift society and ease the hardships of the common people.

CM Saini made the remark while addressing the State-level Governance Day programme in Gurugram on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna awardee and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Chief Minister urged the officers to view each case with compassion, stating that when someone approaches their office with a problem, they should not simply see it as a piece of paper. Instead, they should recognise it as a symbol of the individual's pain and hardship.

He said: "If we can understand the story behind that paper, we will have truly succeeded in our efforts towards good governance."

The Chief Minister also paid tribute to Bharat Ratna awardees Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee on their birth anniversaries, reflecting on their monumental contributions to the nation.

He said: "Today's day is not only a memorable occasion for all of us, but it also inspires us to strengthen our commitment towards building a better and more empowered nation."

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee's leadership was truly transformative for India. His vision and policies were pivotal in shaping the country's progress on both domestic and international fronts. His leadership laid the foundation for the India we see today, and it is this vision of a 'Vikist Bharat' that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dedicated to realising," the CM said.

Chief Minister Saini said: "When our government assumed the responsibility of public service in 2014, we launched a campaign of governance reform, transitioning from good governance (Sushasan) to service (Sewa)."

He said that the success of such a campaign depends on 'Niyat' (intent), 'Nishtha' (commitment), and 'Niti' (policy).

For good governance, he said, there must be a genuine intention to serve, and the policies must be designed in a way that leaves no room for corruption.

"On the strength of Niyat, Nishtha, and Niti, our government is successfully realising the true essence of good governance," said CM Saini.

The Chief Minister said that in a bid to curb irregularities in land registration, the government has introduced the online issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from various departments, boards, and corporations, which are required during registration.

Additionally, the Web-Halris system has been implemented statewide to ensure transparency and accuracy in land records, he said.