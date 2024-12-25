Mod Certifies Ukraine-Made Shchedryk Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Defense has authorized the use of the Ukrainian-made Shchedryk unmanned aerial complex by Ukraine's Defense Forces.

That's according to the ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"The Shchedryk monitors enemy activity on the battlefield, being able to operate both day and night,” the report reads.

The complex consists of a control point and remotely controlled aircraft. The latter is equipped with silent electric engines, also being highly e-warfare resistant.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the Shchedryk can perform tasks amid strong winds, in both freezing and hot weather. The long battery life contributes to its longer continuous operation.

Lithuania ready to invest in Ukraine'smissile-drone production

"The capabilities of the aircraft and its optical equipment allow it to operate from altitudes that are hard to reach for most enemy air defense systems," Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministry of Defense codified and allowed the use by Ukraine's Defense Forces of the Wolly unmanned combat module of Ukrainian production.

Photo: Ministry of Defense