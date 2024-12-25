Tasweer Announces Photography Course In Collaboration With The VII Foundation, QPS

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Tasweer, Qatar's leading photography festival, has announced the "Frame & Focus: Advanced Photography Course" in collaboration with The VII Foundation, known for its commitment to empowering emerging voices in visual journalism and Qatar Preparatory School (QPS), Qatar's upcoming vocational school for the creative to bring this transformative course to life.

This exclusive three-month programme is designed for aspiring photographers who are eager to enhance their skills and elevate their craft.

This 12-week hybrid course will be held at the Doha Fire Station and online: the first and last weeks of the course will be held in person at the Fire Station, and the 10 weeks in between will be online, offering flexibility for participants.

The course will run from 16 February to 22 May, 2025, and will culminate in a final project that highlights each participant's progress. This programme is open to photographers aged 21+ living in Qatar and the GCC countries.

Khalifa Al Obaidly, Director of Tasweer, commented,“At Tasweer, we have always been committed to advancing the photographic arts in Qatar. With Frame & Focus, we are not only enhancing the skills of photographers but also contributing to the future of visual storytelling in the region. We look forward to collaborating with The VII Foundation and QPS to make this programme a reality.”

The course will cover the basics of photography, followed by a range of advanced topics, including outdoor photography, portraiture, documentary, and object photography. Participants will engage in practical exercises, work on technique development, and complete a final project that will showcase a cohesive body of work and an accompanying essay.“We're thrilled to offer this unique opportunity to photographers in Qatar and the wider region,” said Maryam Wahid, Head of Program and Outreach, Tasweer.“The Frame & Focus course is more than just an educational programme, it's a way for photographers to push their boundaries, refine their skills, and be part of a community that nurtures growth and creative exploration.”

This course offers an exceptional opportunity for photographers, both locally and regionally to advance their photography skills and become part of The VII Foundation community. It aligns with Tasweer's mission to educate, build and support Qatar's growing photography community. In addition to its biennial festival, Tasweer also focuses on educational development by offering programmes such as workshops, masterclasses, and courses that help photographers reach the next level in their creative and technical expertise.

Alanoud Al Buainain, Deputy Director of Image & Narrative Practices, QPS, stated,“This course will give participants the opportunity to learn from industry experts and will be a pivotal experience for photographers looking to take their work to the next level.” The open call to apply for the course will be available until January 8, 2025.