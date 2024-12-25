11 Civilians Killed In Israeli Occupation Strikes Across Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least 11 civilians were killed Tuesday in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip, medical sources said Tuesday.

The sources said the martyrs fell in Jabalia Al Nazla area and in different parts of Gaza Governorate.

Meanwhile, the Al Awda Hospital received 12 injuries, including two children, three young men, and three women, including a pregnant one, as a result of an Israeli shelling near a school in Nuseirat in central Gaza.

Other injuries were reported in the town of Bani Suheila, east of the southern governorate of Khan Yunis.

An Israeli genocide has been going unabated in the war-torn enclave since Oct. 7, 2023, leaving so far 45,338 martyrs and 107,764 wounded.

Thousands of victims are trapped under the rubble and scattered across the roads, with ambulance crews being blocked access to them.

MENAFN25122024000067011011ID1109029816