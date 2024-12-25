Your Fault OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Spanish Romantic Movie In Hindi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Spanish romantic film, Your Fault, based on Mercedes Ron's popular novel, will premiere on December 27 on Prime . The streaming recently shared the official poster on Instagram, teasing fans with the question,“Will their love endure through it all?”

Set against relatable struggles, Your Fault offers a blend of romance and drama, making it a perfect watch for the holiday season. With its strong cast and heartfelt storyline, it is expected to resonate with viewers worldwide.

Starring Nicole Wallace as Noah and Gabriel Guevara as Nick, the film explores the complexities of love, trust and the challenges of young relationships. The plot follows Noah and Nick, who, after falling in love, decide to take their relationship to the next level by moving in together.

Initially, their bond grows stronger despite interference from their parents. However, life takes a turn when the couple starts college, and Nick reconnects with his ex.

The story focuses on how these challenges test their relationship and whether their love can withstand the trials they face.

The cast also includes Marta Hazas, Gabriela Andrada as Sofia, Alex Bejar as Bria, Javier Morgade as Michael, Fran Morcillo as Simon and Felipe Londono as Luca. The film is produced by Alex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang under Pokeepsie Films, promising high-quality production and engaging storytelling.

Fans of the novel and romantic dramas alike are eagerly awaiting the Your Fault OTT release, hoping it captures the emotional depth and compelling narrative of Mercedes Ron's work.