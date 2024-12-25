Minister Visits Hamad Port's Strategic Food Security Facilities Terminal
Date
12/25/2024 2:01:56 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Minister of transport H.E. sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani visited Hamad Port's Strategic Food Security Facilities Terminal, during which he was briefed on the final operations in providing this pioneering project with the latest global technology to increase the capacity of storage, packaging, transportation and handling operations.
During the visit, His Excellency listened to an explanation from Hamad port project officials about the extent to which these facilities and warehouses contribute to supporting the national economy's growth and enhancing the country's strategic stock of food commodities.
