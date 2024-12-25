Bitget Unveils FARTCOINUSDT Futures With 75X Leverage And Advanced Trading Bot Integration

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, December 25th, 2024, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, has unveiled FARTCOINUSDT perpetual futures as the latest addition to its trading platform. Launched on December 21, 2024, at 4:00 PM (UTC+8), the new contract features a maximum leverage of 75x, making it one of the most dynamic trading options currently available.

The introduction of FARTCOINUSDT futures reinforces Bitget's reputation for delivering high-leverage trading opportunities, with features designed for experienced traders and algorithmic strategies.

FARTCOINUSDT Futures Details



Launch Date : December 21, 2024, at 4:00 PM (UTC+8)

Maximum Leverage : 75x

Settlement Asset : USDT

Tick Size : 0.0001

Funding Fee Settlement Frequency : Every eight hours Availability : 24/7

The contract parameters, such as leverage and tick size, are subject to adjustments based on prevailing market risks.

Expanding Futures Trading Capabilities

Bitget continues to enhance its futures trading ecosystem with a variety of products tailored to diverse trading styles:



USDT-M Futures : Simplify trading by using USDT for multiple currency pairs, enabling streamlined account management.

Coin-M Futures : Trade contracts with underlying cryptocurrencies as settlement and margin assets. USDC-M Futures : Access contracts settled and margined with USDC.

The addition of FARTCOINUSDT strengthens Bitget's commitment to providing high-performance trading tools and flexibility for its growing global user base.

Innovation Meets Accessibility

With trading bot compatibility, FARTCOINUSDT perpetual futures enable users to implement automated strategies for precision and efficiency. These features are available on both the Bitget app and the official website, ensuring accessibility for traders worldwide.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, including its role as the Official Crypto Partner of LALIGA, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

