(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Four top Chinese generals failed to appear at a critical military ceremony on December 23, 2024, exposing deeper troubles within the People's Liberation Army's command structure.



Ground Force Commander Li Qiaoming, Naval Commissar Yuan Huazhi, Armed Commander Wang Chunning, and former Commissar Qin Shutong skipped the ceremony for their successor.



The military leadership vacuum extends beyond these absences. The Central Military Commission now operates with only five of its standard seven members, following the suspension of Miao Hua for disciplinary violations.



This leadership crisis stems from Xi Jinping 's aggressive anti-corruption campaign, which has already claimed two defense ministers in 2024. A Pentagon report reveals that corruption has penetrated the military's most sensitive areas.



At least 15 high-ranking officers and defense executives lost their positions between July and December 2023. Many of these officials oversaw critical nuclear and conventional missile programs.







The corruption scandal threatens China's military modernization timeline. The PLA aims to become a "world-class" force by 2049, with crucial benchmarks in 2027 and 2035.

Disruptions in China's Military Due to Ongoing Purges

However, the ongoing purges have disrupted weapons procurement and development programs. The scale of corruption has surprised even Xi Jinping's inner circle.



Recent investigations uncovered water-filled missiles and malfunctioning silo lids. These revelations raise serious questions about China's military readiness and nuclear deterrent capabilities.



U.S. defense analysts suggest these internal problems may force China to reassess its aggressive military posture, particularly regarding Taiwan. The corruption purge has exposed vulnerabilities in China 's defense industrial complex and command structure.



China's Defense Ministry rejects these assessments as interference in domestic affairs. However, the continuing disappearance of senior officers and expanding investigations indicate the crisis may worsen before it improves.



The outcome of this leadership purge will shape China's military capabilities and regional influence for years to come. As Xi Jinping tightens his grip on power, the balance between fighting corruption and maintaining military effectiveness remains precarious.

