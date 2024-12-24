Pakistani Airstrikes In Paktika Kill 15, Destroy Village

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Reports from Paktika indicate that following Pakistani on the Barmal district of the province, 15 bodies, including women and children, have been pulled from the rubble, and one village has been completely destroyed.

Reports state that the airstrikes on Tuesday night, December 24th, targeted at least seven villages in the Barmal district. In the village of“Laman,” five members of one family, including women and children, were killed.

Meanwhile, sources reported the destruction of a village in the“Murg Bazaar” area of Barmal district, Paktika province.

These are initial reports, and casualties are expected to rise as people continue to work on retrieving bodies from under the rubble.

On the other hand, local residents say the bombing was carried out by Pakistani jets.

However, neither the Taliban nor Pakistan have officially commented on the casualties so far.

The ongoing airstrikes in Paktika have resulted in significant casualties, particularly among civilians, including women and children. The destruction of villages and the rising death toll highlight the severe impact of these attacks on local communities.

The reported use of Pakistani jets for these bombings has further escalated tensions in the region, with no official statement from the involved parties as of yet.

The situation remains tense, and further investigations are needed to clarify the full extent of the damage and to determine responsibility for these airstrikes. As the local population continues to recover bodies from the rubble, international organizations and humanitarian agencies may need to step in to provide support and address the growing crisis in Paktika.

