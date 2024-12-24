Qatari Camels Shine In Jatha'a Races At King Abdulaziz Camel Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Qatari camels excel in the final rounds of the 9th King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Saudi Arabia today, dominating Jatha'a camel races after fierce competition from various owners, highlighting remarkable development of this heritage sport.

Qatari camel "Bayan," owned by Umm Al Zubar Camel Farm, triumphed in the first main race for Jatha'a female camels, securing the cup with a time of 9:13.18 minutes for the 6-kilometer race, the fastest time of the competition, earning the top symbol of the Jatha'a camel category at this prestigious annual festival.

In the third main race for Jatha'a female camels, "Najla," owned by Saeed Bati Al Marri, claimed the cup with a time of 9:19.05 minutes, winning top symbol for Jatha'a females.

In the second main race for Jatha'a male camels, "Lahab," owned by Al-Riyadah Camel Farm, took first place and the cup with a time of 9:21.98 minutes.

Lastly, in fourth main race for Jatha'a male camels, "Al-Faisal," owned by Mohammed Abdullah Al Muharrami, secured the cup with a time of 9:18.12 minutes.