KBD Meeks Overcomes Adversity With New Album 'King Of Everything,' Set To Drop This Thanksgiving

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KBD Meeks..

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hip hop artist KBD Meeks, born in San Jose, CA, and raised in Sacramento, CA, is making waves as he emerges from despite facing homelessness and numerous challenges. His highly anticipated album, **”King of Everything ,”** is scheduled for release on **November 28, 2024**. Produced entirely by KBD Meeks, this project reflects his resilience, creativity, and unwavering faith in Jesus Christ.Fans who preorder **”King of Everything”** will receive an instant gratification track titled **”444,”** a powerful anthem that captures KBD's journey and the strength he finds in his faith. This track serves as a reminder that hope can flourish even in the most difficult circumstances.“My life has been a testament to overcoming obstacles through faith,” said KBD Meeks.“With 'King of Everything,' I want to share my story and inspire others who may be struggling. This album is a celebration of resilience and the belief that with God, anything is possible.”**Availability**“King of Everything” will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music, allowing fans from all walks of life to connect with KBD's inspiring message. Preorders will open on **[October 31 2024]** at [various streaming platforms ], where listeners can secure their copy and gain immediate access to“444.”KBD Meeks' journey from homelessness to emerging artist in Hollywood is a powerful narrative of hope, faith, and resilience. His story resonates with many, showcasing that with determination and faith in Jesus Christ, anything is achievable.ABOUTKBD Meeks is a star seed like personality is homeless in dedication to the LORD CHRIST JESUS he is a person of character moral and does like to contribute his time to volunteer work helping the community grow and prosper . KBD Meeks has been making music practically since he first came out of the womb but started to take it more serious after dedicated his life to CHRIST JESUS .. he is inspired by GOD mainly but also all genres of music for there is no reason to limit the intake and depends on what mood he is in .. his goal is to break generational curses such as poverty stricken mind state and the broken home dynamic and to reach success by changing the way the industry promotes self destruction to speaking life and not death and to become a success story all while becoming rich and wealthy in all aspects mind body spirit and financially to be able to give back and win his life back from the many adversity willing to strip it all away while also to be recognized as one of the more rare highly talented artist and becoming the greatest poet of all space and times to be free and able to give backLINKSFacebook:Instagram:YouTube:Spotify:

KBD Meeks

KBD Meeks

+1 800-983-1362

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.