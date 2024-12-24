Apple’s year-end MacBook deals offer big savings

(MENAFN) Apple's end-of-year deals are making waves this holiday season, offering significant discounts on its premium MacBooks.



The M4 MacBook Pro is now available for just USD1,399 on Amazon, slashing USD200 off the price of this top-tier laptop. As someone who has tracked MacBook discounts throughout the year, I can confirm this is the lowest price yet for Apple’s latest MacBook Pro.



Apple’s M4 MacBook Pro is the brand’s most advanced laptop to date, powered by Apple Intelligence. It features 16GB of RAM, double the memory of the previous-generation M3 MacBook Pro, along with the enhanced M4 processor for superior performance.



For those with a bigger budget, Amazon is also offering the M4 MacBook Pro with 24GB of RAM at USD1,699—a USD300 discount.



Our real-world tests of the M4 MacBook Pro showcased its impressive capabilities. It managed heavy multitasking effortlessly, running multiple Chrome tabs and apps like Asana and Slack without lag.



Even with demanding tasks like editing and exporting media files in Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Pro, the M4 MacBook Pro performed smoothly and efficiently.



This deal is perfect for anyone looking for a powerful, high-performance laptop at a competitive price.

MENAFN24122024000045016755ID1109027277