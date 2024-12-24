An Adaptable Air Fryer Chicken Dinner For Any Occasion

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Washington Post

I've had my air fryer for about a year and a half now. Back when I was first getting acquainted with the appliance, I used it to make all sorts of things: beautifully browned vegetables, fluffy baked potatoes, extra-crispy chicken wings and even apple hand pies for dessert. But since then, I've mostly used it to reheat leftovers and prepare frozen convenience foods, such as French bread pizzas and tater tots.

Recently, I decided it was time to use my air fryer to do some actual cooking again - and this complete dinner with chicken thighs, potatoes and Brussels sprouts was born.

It's a riff on one of my go-to dinners of bone-in, skin-on chicken and vegetables seasoned with whatever spices I feel like having that evening. Except instead of a sheet pan, everything goes into an air fryer basket. While the sheet pan version is good, the air fryer iteration is even better because the appliance yields browner, crisper food.

This recipe features chicken thighs, baby or fingerling potatoes, and Brussels sprouts seasoned with herbes de Provence and garlic powder. (Herbes de Provence is a blend of dried herbs that traditionally includes rosemary, summer savory, oregano and thyme - and sometimes other seasonings, such as sage, basil, marjoram, lavender and fennel seeds.)

It takes just a few minutes to toss it all together with a touch of olive oil, then just pop it in the air fryer.

For the best results, cook the chicken thighs to an internal temperature of at least 175 degrees. While 165 degrees is the government's recommended minimum temperature for safety, with dark meat, cooking it to a higher temperature results in meat that is more tender and juicy because more connective tissue breaks down.

A squeeze of lemon juice as you're about to chow down adds the right amount of brightness to make the plate that much more exciting. The result is a dinner for two that punches above its weight in deliciousness compared to how little effort it requires. It's simple enough for a regular weeknight, but it is also special enough for a date or holiday meal.

Air fryer chicken thighs with potatoes and Brussels Sprouts. (Photo by Peggy Cormary for The Washington Post)

Air Fryer chicken Thighs With Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts

Servings: 2

Active time: 10 minutes. Total time: 40 minutes.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Substitutions: chicken thighs >> drumsticks or bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts, with an adjustment to the cooking time. Fingerling or baby potatoes >> any kind of potatoes, cut into bite-size pieces. Brussels sprouts >> broccoli or cauliflower florets. Herbes de Provence >> any mix of dried herbs or your favourite seasoning blend.

Notes: This recipe was tested in an Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-quart air fryer and a Cosori 5.8-quart air fryer. Depending on the appliance you use, you may need to adjust the cooking time and/or temperature to achieve the desired results.

INGREDIENTS

2 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (1 to 1 1/4 pounds total)

12 ounces fingerling or baby potatoes, halved, or quartered if large

8 ounces Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved, or quartered if large

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon herbes de Provence

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Lemon wedges, for serving

DIRECTIONS

On the air fryer, select the air fry mode, set to 400 degrees and preheat until the appliance signals it's ready.

In a large bowl, toss the chicken, potatoes, Brussels sprouts, olive oil, herbes de Provence, garlic powder, salt and pepper until evenly coated. Add the Brussels sprouts and potatoes to the air fryer in an even layer. Top with the chicken, skin side down, and air fry for 10 minutes.

Transfer the chicken to a plate, shake or stir the vegetables, and return the chicken to the air fryer basket, skin side up, arranging the vegetables around, instead of under, the thighs to allow for even cooking and browning.

Air fry for 20 minutes more, or until the vegetables are tender and the chicken is brown; an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh away from the bone should register at least 175 degrees. Divide the chicken and vegetables between two plates and serve hot, with lemon wedges for squeezing over.

Nutritional information: 796 calories, 54 g fat, 14 g saturated fat, 39 g carbohydrates, 756 mg sodium, 200 mg cholesterol, 40 g protein, 6 g fiber, 6 g sugar.

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian's or nutritionist's advice. From staff writer Aaron Hutcherson.