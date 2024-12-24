Fierce Fighting For Every Building In Toretsk Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation in Toretsk, within the operational zone of the Luhansk Operational Tactical Group (OTG), remains the most challenging, with Russian forces having launched 11 assaults since the start of the day, some of which are still ongoing.

This update was provided by Anastasiia Bobovnikova, Spokesperson for the Luhansk OTG, during a television broadcast, in response to questions about the current operational situation in Toretsk, reports Ukrinform.

"The situation in Toretsk is currently the most difficult because, since the start of the day, the enemy has carried out 11 assaults, and some are still underway. The situation here is extremely tense. Fighting is ongoing for every building. The enemy might advance to seize one building, only for us to reclaim it the next day," Bobovnikova explained.

She noted that previously, the enemy did not frequently use heavy equipment in this direction.

"However, now we see that in the northern outskirts of Toretsk, specifically in the village of Nelipivka, the enemy is beginning to deploy equipment. Over the past day, battles in this area involved armored vehicles, buggies, and motorcycles. This activity is new, signaling increased enemy action," she added.

Bobovnikova further informed that Russian forces have also started using heavy equipment near Chasiv Yar.

"Similar to Toretsk, employing armored vehicles and tanks in urban areas is challenging due to their limited effectiveness and maneuverability in such conditions. However, in recent days, we have observed instances of tanks appearing opposite Chasiv Yar, firing from concealed positions, and then retreating – though not always successfully. Every day, we achieve significant results. Recently, in this direction, a T-90M Proryv, Russia's most advanced tank, was destroyed," Bobovnikova highlighted.

As reported earlier, on December 17, Bobovnikova stated that Russian forces are attempting to accumulate resources along the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal.