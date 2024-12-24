Turkey Will Help Syria To Create 300,000 Army

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Turkey will help the new Syrian leadership to create a 300,000-strong by providing advisory and expert support in the process of restructuring Syria's naval, air and land forces.

This was announced by General Ahmed Osman, who represents the new Syrian leadership, Ukrinform reports with reference to Türkiye .

“Damascus' goal is to create an army structure of 300 thousand people in the next year and a half. Both the sensitive situation inside the country and the threat of Israel make this necessary... At this time, Turkey's military support is also of paramount importance,” Ahmed Osman said in a comment to the publication.

According to him, first, the backbone of the army of 70-80,000 people will be formed as a matter of urgency. Then it is planned that in a short time the number of the new army will reach 150-200,000, and later it will be increased to 300,000. The new Syrian armed forces will include both opposition units and officers and privates of Assad's army who were not involved in the regime's crimes.

“Turkey will actively provide advisory and expert support to the process of restructuring the Syrian naval, air and land forces. In addition, after the agreed agreements are implemented, the Turkish military presence will be in five different locations in Syria,” the general said.

He also noted that the structure of the new army has already been determined, and the heads of the main units of the opposition forces have been familiarized with it.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Syria has opened points where former soldiers of Assad's army, security officials and members of his regime can hand over their weapons . After surrendering their weapons, they are registered and receive new identity cards at the centers of identification and reconciliation.

Photo: PAP/EPA/BILAL AL HAMMOUD