Latvia Hands Over 612 Confiscated Vehicles To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Latvia has handed over 612 confiscated to Ukraine, with a total value of 2.25 million euros.

This was reported by Delf , citing Latvia's State Revenue Service (VID), as relayed by Ukrinform.

On February 16, 2023, the Latvian Parliament (Saeima) unanimously passed amendments to the Law on Support for Ukrainian Civilians in an expedited manner. These amendments allow the transfer of vehicles that have become state property in Latvia, including those confiscated from drivers caught under the influence of alcohol.

Since the amendments came into effect, the Latvian has made several decisions to hand over confiscated cars to Ukraine.

toin

According to VID, a total of 612 vehicles worth an estimated 2.25 million euros have been handed over to Ukraine.

As reported, in 2023, Latvia transferred more than 270 vehicles, confiscated from drunk drivers, to Ukraine, with a total value of around one million euros.