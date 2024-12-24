Defense Minister Umerov Extends Christmas Greetings To Ukrainians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian aggressor, who has brought death and destruction to Ukrainian soil, will be defeated because Ukraine stands on the side of truth, courage, and an unyielding will for freedom.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov conveye this message in his Christmas greeting, as reported by Ukrinform.

“Today, millions of Ukrainians celebrate Christmas - a holiday that symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and the victory of good over evil. Every day, our defenders risk their lives to hold the line, reclaim every inch of Ukrainian territory, and bring us closer to our shared victory. Their heroism and selflessness are an example of the strength of spirit that leads us forward even in the darkest times,” Umerov stated.

The minister emphasized that Ukraine's strength lies in its unity and mutual support.

“From the soldier on the frontline to the volunteer in the rear, from the doctor in the hospital to the engineer in the factory, every Ukrainian contributes to our future victory. I sincerely thank everyone who is working, fighting, and helping today. May this Christmas bring warmth, hope, and faith in a better future to you and your loved ones,” he noted.

and

Umerov expressed confidence that together Ukrainians will endure and achieve victory.

“Ukraine is our shared home, where people of different faiths and beliefs are united by a common goal: to live in a free, strong, and peaceful country. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes,” Umerov concluded.

As reported earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, extended Christmas greetings to Ukrainians, urging them to unite in prayer for victory and a just peace on this day.