War Update: 248 Clashes On Frontline, 12 Airstrikes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the start of the day, a total of 248 clashes between Ukraine's forces and Russian invaders have occurred on the frontline.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on Faceboo , sharing an operational update at of 22:00 on Monday, December 24, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that Russian invaders launched one missile strike, 12 airstrikes, and dropped 29 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian territory. Additionally, over 640 kamikaze drones were deployed, and approximately 4,000 artillery strikes targeted the Ukrainian positions and settlements.

In the Kharkiv sector , Russian forces unsuccessfully attacked the Ukrainian positions five times near Vovchansk and Vysoka Yaruha. Ukrainian forces eliminated 45 occupiers, wounded 46 more, and destroyed 11 drones, three vehicles, and three enemy special equipment units.

In the Kupiansk sector , Russians conducted offensive operations near Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, and Lozova. Ukrainian defenders halted 15 enemy attacks, with eight more ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian positions 25 times near Druzheliubivka, Zelenyi Hai, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Terny, Torske, and toward Hryhorivka. Four clashes are still ongoing.

in

In the Siversk sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy assault near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the enemy attacked near Chasiv Yar and toward Stupochky. Ukrainian forces halted seven enemy assaults, with two clashes still underway.

In the Toretsk sector , Russian troops made 15 attempts to advance toward the positions near Toretsk, Druzhba, and Dachne. Fighting is currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched 54 attacks in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Vovkove, and Novovasylivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled 47 enemy assaults, with seven clashes still ongoing. Preliminary data indicate that enemy casualties in this direction amount to 261 personnel, 133 of them killed. Additionally, enemy vehicle and a communication antenna were destroyed.

forin

In the Kurakhove sector , the enemy attempted 34 breakthroughs near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Shevchenko, and in the Kurakhove area. Twenty-four attacks were repelled, with ten still ongoing.

In the Vremivka sector , Russian forces launched 33 assaults near Uspenivka, Yantarne, Kostiantynopolske, Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Novyi Komar, Novosilka, Velyka Novosilka, and Storozheve. Ukrainian soldiers repelled 22 enemy attacks, fighting is ongoing.

In the Prydniprovsk sector , invading forces unsuccessfully attempted to displace Ukrainian Defense Forces from their positions twice, suffering losses and retreating.

aton

Operations in Russia's Kursk region are ongoing. Ukrainian forces have repelled 28 enemy attacks so far, fighting continues.

The situation remains stable on other fronts.

As reported by Ukrinform, intense fighting is ongoing in Toretsk, with battles for every house.