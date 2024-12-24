Ukrainian Navy Comments On Accident Of Russian Ship In Mediterranean

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians are facing systemic issues in maintaining their fleet.

According to Ukrinform, this statement was made by the Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a television broadcast.

"Over a short period, several incidents have occurred: first in the Black and Azov Seas, and now in the Mediterranean. They all share a common issue - systemic problems with maintenance. These issues are expected, given that such vessels often include numerous foreign-manufactured components, particularly in the engine room," he said.

Pletenchuk stated that, based on available but still verified information, the two missing Russian crew members from the Ursa Major vessel, which sank off the coast of Spain, are unlikely to be found. He suggested they might have died during an explosion in the engine room.

"There is a systemic problem among the Russians. This is reflected in the overall state of their fleet, regardless of whether it is a civilian or military fleet. Information about the military fleet might not spread as quickly or be as accessible due to its more closed nature. However, issues with their so-called civilian shipping are visible - sometimes even beneath the surface," the Spokesperson added.

According to Ukrinform, the Russian cargo vessel Ursa Major, which may have been involved in evacuating the Russian military base in Syria, sank in the Mediterranean Sea on the night of December 24.