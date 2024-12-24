Russian Forces Intensify Assaults With Equipment On Toretsk, Kramatorsk, Siversk Fronts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have increased their use of military equipment in operations along the Toretsk, Kramatorsk, and Siversk fronts, which fall within the responsibility of the Luhansk Operational Tactical Group (OTG).

Anastasiia Bobovnikova, Spokesperson for the Luhansk OTG, shared this during a television broadcast, as reported by Ukrinform.

"We now observe enemy offensives across all directions - Toretsk, Kramatorsk, and Siversk. These are being carried out with the use of equipment, which was previously a rare occurrence. Initially, such tactics were seen only in the Siversk direction, but now they are being employed across all three, and their assaults have intensified significantly," Bobovnikova stated.

Discussing the specific nature of Russian operations on the Siversk front, Bobovnikova noted its distinctiveness due to the open terrain in the area.

"Here, the enemy relies heavily on equipment to transport personnel to the forward positions. This has led to greater use of armored vehicles, including tanks and infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs). Their numbers in this sector have grown significantly. Recently, the enemy has escalated activity on this front, conducting up to 50 assaults per day. Though not as frequent now, we still see them mobilizing reserves and preparing for a second wave of attacks," she explained.

When asked how Ukrainian forces are adapting to Russia's increased use of IFVs, Bobovnikova assured that the military is responding with heightened vigilance and strategic adjustments.

"Primarily, we're utilizing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for reconnaissance and targeting. We are reinforcing our front lines and, where possible, mobilizing our own reserves. Unfortunately, we are bracing for further intensification of enemy actions on these fronts," Bobovnikova added.

Previously, on December 17, Bobovnikova reported that Russian forces were employing up to 300 FPV drones daily in the Luhansk OTG zone.