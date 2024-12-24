Every Fourth Ukrainian Faces Accessibility Challenges Zelenska

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Every fourth Ukrainian has a need for accessibility, with 27% of citizens having sick relatives and 22% having family members with disabilities.

These statistics were presented by Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska during an expanded session of the Barrier-Free Council, which included local representatives, reports a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Currently, a quarter of Ukrainians face issues, 27% have sick relatives, 22% have family members with disabilities, and 28% have young children. These figures come from a UNICEF survey... So, every fourth person has a need for barrier-free environments,” Zelenska explained.

Reflecting on the progress made under the Barrier-Free Strategy, Zelenska highlighted developments in inclusive education, access to rehabilitation services, and opportunities for people with disabilities to re-skill or start their own businesses.

She noted real changes while visiting various Ukrainian communities over the past year.

"During my visit to Ternopil this year, I familiarized myself with the work of the Employment Center. Unfortunately, the space cannot yet be described as physically barrier-free, but the center actively helps internally displaced persons from affected communities adapt. The Administrative Service Center (CNAP) in Rivne proved to be an example of welcoming administrators and barrier-free space for absolutely all visitors, including those with disabilities. City Hospital No. 4 in Dnipro has been providing rehabilitation services for several years now, with patients themselves attesting to their high quality. Moreover, they have started training specialists from other hospitals. The Inclusive Resource Center in Slavutych works exemplarily with children with special educational needs," the First Lady said.

Zelenska emphasized the importance of supported living programs, citing the Ukrainian Catholic University project in Lviv, where young people with Down syndrome live with assistance from social workers.

“This is a crucial form of inclusion. I've seen how it works in the United States. In Ukraine, such projects have mainly relied on foreign funding. It's encouraging that this year, the government passed a resolution to finance supported living from the state budget. Communities, please engage with the Ministry of Social Policy to access this option,” she urged.

Zelenska reminded attendees that the Barrier-Free Guidebook has been expanded with practical manuals and solutions.

“Imagine the barrier-free route is for you. Test it with a stroller, an elderly relative, or with your eyes closed on a slippery day. Try accessing a service during an air raid alert or waiting for a bus, or just finding a seat at a clinic,” she suggested.

Zelenska reiterated that accessibility is not charity or a holiday gesture; it's about creating a society for everyone.

In 2020, the First Lady initiated a nationwide conversation on creating a barrier-free society. More than 50,000 people participated in discussions on inclusivity and accessibility.

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree in December 2020 to develop a National Strategy for a Barrier-Free Environment, which the Cabinet approved in April 2021, setting goals through 2030.