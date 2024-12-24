Qatar Prioritizes Humanitarian Approach In Addressing Situation In Syria: Adviser To Prime Minister And Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Adviser to the Prime and Official Spokesperson of the of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari, stated that the State of Qatar's priority in handling the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic is currently humanitarian to ensure providing all the essential help to maintain stability there.

During the weekly availability organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Al Ansari, said the air bridge being operated by the State of Qatar to help the brotherly people of Syria is underway, as long as, there is a need for that, highlighting that the fifth aircraft of the Qatar Armed Forces landed in Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, on Monday, with over 33 tons of medical, food and shelter items onboard provided by Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) to Syria, thereby bringing the total number of aid, heretofore, provided to the Syrians to 144 tons.

He reiterated the State of Qatar's call for the essential lifting of the international sanctions on Syria as soon as possible to ensure there would be no hindrance in getting all kinds of humanitarian aid to the brotherly people of Syria and extend the Qatari air bridge to all airports within the Syrian territories, thereby facilitating the delivery of these aids.

Dr. Al Ansari added the Qatari position regarding the lifting of sanctions on Syria is crystal clear, especially since the reasons behind sanctions, which are represented in the former regime, have been diminished, implying that they no longer exist, and it is incumbent on international community to promptly act to lift those sanctions.

Within the framework of the Qatari delegation's visit to Damascus led by Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, aboard the first flight of Qatar Airways to Damascus International Airport, the foremost needs were discussed there, alongside how the State of Qatar can directly contribute to meeting those needs, pointed out Dr. Al Ansari, underling that the State of Qatar will spare no effort in providing the essential support for the brotherly people of Syria.

He pointed out that the technical team that accompanied HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Damascus was intended to get familiarized with the airports technical needs and discussed how Qatar can perform a positive role in this respect to ensure it is swiftly recommissioned as an international airport, especially that it had been neglected for a very long time and came under shelling from the Israeli occupation.

Dr. Al Ansari highlighted that the symbolic message associated with the landing of the Qatar Airways plane in Damascus International Airport reflects the State of Qatar's commitment to taking all essential measures to ensure the airport's recommissioning and resuming flights to the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, noting that flights will return to the airport simultaneously when technical requirements are in place.

Dr. Al Ansari said the Syrian Arab Republic's needs are being scrutinized for the aid to be announced - whether urgent, short-term or strategic.

The priority is for urgent humanitarian needs to ensure a successful and unhindered transition process, especially on the humanitarian side, followed by efforts for Syria's returning to the Arab nation, Al Ansari added.

He pointed out that the embassy of the Syrian opposition in the State of Qatar is the first of the new Syrian embassies - a stance that reflects the State of Qatar's unchanged position since the first day of the Syrian crisis, and supports the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people by all available means.

In this context, Al Ansari highlighted the resumption of the Embassy of the State of Qatar to the Syrian Arab Republic on December 17, and the appointment of HE Khalifa Abdullah Al Mahmoud Al Sharif as Charge d'Affaires there.

He said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the resumption of embassy operations comes after approximately 13 years since all diplomatic relations were severed with the Syrian regime in 2011, expressing Qatar's principled stance in support of the Syrian people's revolution and its steadfast support for their demands for a dignified life, freedom, and social justice. It also reaffirms Qatar's unequivocal rejection of all the oppressive policies of the Syrian regime against the Syrian people.

Dr. Al Ansari added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that the resumption of the embassys work in conjunction with the victory of the Syrian peoples revolution reflects the continued firm and supportive position of the State of Qatar towards the Syrian people and their struggle to obtain their legitimate rights to a decent life, and enhances its relief efforts that began with an air bridge to help the Syrian people overcome the requirements of the transition process, noting the raising of the Qatari flag on December 21 in Damascus for the first time in 13 years.

Referring to Monday's meeting between Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi and Leader of the new administration of the Syrian Arab Republic HE Ahmed Al Sharaa as part of a Qatari delegation visit to Damascus, Al Ansari said the meetings covered close bilateral relations and ways to boost them, the future of Syria and the prospects of the State of Qatars unwavering support for the brotherly Syrian people across all fields.

He pointed out that HE Al Khulaifi stressed the State of Qatar's continued firm support for the Syrian brothers to build a state of institutions that is governed by justice, freedom, development and peace, and achieves the aspirations of the Syrian people.

Noting the State of Qatar's position has always remained supportive of the revolution of the brothers in Syria, HE Al Khulaifi stressed the need for Syrians to take decisions independently, ensure the unity of Syria and work on a peaceful power transfer through a political process that includes the whole spectrum of the Syrian people.

Meanwhile, Dr. Al Ansari said that it is too early to talk about investing in Syria at the present time, noting that the focus is now on providing everything necessary to support Syrians, especially in areas such as energy, the humanitarian aspect and infrastructure.

Regarding the ongoing communications on the situation in Syria, Adviser to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari highlighted the recent phone call on December 17 between Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi and UN Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen.

They discussed the latest developments in Syria and Qatar's stance on the ongoing situation, emphasizing the need to support the transitional process to preserve Syria's unity, territorial integrity, and the aspirations of its people.

During the weekly media briefing organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Al Ansari added that HE the Minister of State stressed, during the call, the importance of international efforts, including those by the United Nations and its agencies, to support the Syrian people and achieve their legitimate aspirations for security, stability, and prosperity.

Adviser to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also pointed to a meeting on December 20 between HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad and HE Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office and Special Coordinator for Syria Tobias Lindner. They discussed bilateral cooperation and recent regional developments, particularly in Syria.

Regarding Israeli practices of expanding settlements in the occupied Golan Heights, Dr. Al Ansari stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning the Israeli occupation government's approval of plans to expand Israeli settlements in the occupied Golan Heights. The ministry emphasized the international community's legal and moral responsibilities to compel the Israeli occupation to cease its aggression on Syrian territories and comply with international legitimacy decisions, as well as to confront its opportunistic schemes.

Furthermore, Adviser to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned that Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi chaired the Qatari delegation at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), which was held via video conference on December 17.

In his speech during the conference, His Excellency reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to achieving CICA's objectives and building a more secure and prosperous future for the people of Asia. His Excellency stated that the Asian continent is at a historic crossroads, facing complex challenges and crises on security, economic, and social fronts, however, Asia, with its vast natural and human resources, remains a continent of opportunities and potentials.



He added that HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs underscored the need for enhanced collective efforts and cooperation to meet the aspirations of the people of Asia for stability and prosperity.

His Excellency reaffirmed Qatar's dedication to maintaining peace and security in the region and the Asian continent by initiating dialogues and mediations to ease conflicts and tensions, aiming for stability and prosperity, and adopting dialogue as the primary means to resolve disputes between nations.

Regarding the ongoing communications on the situation in Syria, Adviser to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari highlighted the recent phone call on December 17 between HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi and UN Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen. They discussed the latest developments in Syria and Qatar's stance on the ongoing situation, emphasizing the need to support the transitional process to preserve Syria's unity, territorial integrity, and the aspirations of its people.

During the weekly media briefing organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Al Ansari added that HE the Minister of State stressed, during the call, the importance of international efforts, including those by the United Nations and its agencies, to support the Syrian people and achieve their legitimate aspirations for security, stability, and prosperity.

Adviser to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also pointed to a meeting on December 20 between Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad and Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office and Special Coordinator for Syria HE Tobias Lindner. They discussed bilateral cooperation and recent regional developments, particularly in Syria.



Regarding Israeli practices of expanding settlements in the occupied Golan Heights, Dr. Al Ansari stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning the Israeli occupation government's approval of plans to expand Israeli settlements in the occupied Golan Heights.

The ministry emphasized the international community's legal and moral responsibilities to compel the Israeli occupation to cease its aggression on Syrian territories and comply with international legitimacy decisions, as well as to confront its opportunistic schemes.



Furthermore, Adviser to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned that HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi chaired the Qatari delegation at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), which was held via video conference on December 17.

In his speech during the conference, His Excellency reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to achieving CICA's objectives and building a more secure and prosperous future for the people of Asia.

His Excellency stated that the Asian continent is at a historic crossroads, facing complex challenges and crises on security, economic, and social fronts, however, Asia, with its vast natural and human resources, remains a continent of opportunities and potentials.

He added that HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs underscored the need for enhanced collective efforts and cooperation to meet the aspirations of the people of Asia for stability and prosperity.

His Excellency reaffirmed Qatar's dedication to maintaining peace and security in the region and the Asian continent by initiating dialogues and mediations to ease conflicts and tensions, aiming for stability and prosperity, and adopting dialogue as the primary means to resolve disputes between nations.

Regarding the negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza, Adviser to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari, stated that the negotiations are ongoing, with technical talks taking place in Doha and other tracks occurring in Cairo with continuous coordination with the Arab Republic of Egypt in this regard, adding that no one can predict a specific timeline for reaching an agreement.

During the weekly media briefing organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Al Ansari confirmed that the situation in Gaza has not improved at all, and the humanitarian crisis is worsening, reiterating the call to all parties to engage seriously with the Qatari-Egyptian-American mediation without any actions that might hinder the success of these negotiations.

Adviser to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also noted Qatar's welcome of the UN General Assembly's resolution to refer the ban on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to the International Court of Justice.

Qatar considers the adoption of the resolution, with 137 votes in favor, as reflecting the broad international rejection of the Israeli occupation authorities' decisions to ban UNRWA's activities in the occupied Palestinian territories.

He pointed out Qatar's warning that banning UNRWA's activities will lead to severe humanitarian and political consequences, especially depriving millions of Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria of essential services, as well as the liquidation of the Palestinian refugee issue and their right to return to their homes.

Separately, Adviser to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that Qatar-Iran relations are strong and solid, with both sides collaborating on certain gas projects in the region, praising the bilateral relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding that their discussions on regional events are ongoing.

Regarding Qatar's relations with Russia, Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari stated that Qatar's relationship with the Russian Federation remains ongoing and positive, highlighting Qatar's involvement in another mediation between Russia and Ukraine, aimed at reuniting children affected by the war with their families.

On the Lebanese front, Al Ansari referred to the meeting of HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi on December 16 with the Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces General Joseph Aoun, Speaker of the Parliament HE Nabih Berri, and Caretaker Prime Minister of Lebanon HE Najib Mikati.

He explained that these meetings discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to support and enhance it, emphasizing the critical role of the Lebanese Army in maintaining security and stability in Lebanon, preserving the state's sovereignty and territorial integrity amid increasing security and political challenges, and reaffirming Qatar's steadfast position towards the Republic of Lebanon, its unity, and territorial integrity, and its continued support for the Lebanese people.