Albania defends TikTok ban amid safety concerns

(MENAFN) Albania has justified its decision to ban TikTok for one year, emphasizing that the move is not a hasty response to a single event.



Prime Minister Edi Rama announced on Saturday that the government would block the popular platform, citing concerns over its role in promoting violence and bullying, particularly among children.



Authorities have conducted 1,300 meetings with teachers and parents following a November incident where a teenager was fatally stabbed by another teen after a dispute that began on social media. Officials report that “90 percent” of participants supported the ban.



“The ban on TikTok for one year in Albania is not a rushed reaction to a single incident, but a carefully considered decision made in consultation with parent communities in schools across the country,” Rama stated.



Research indicates that children are the largest group of TikTok users in Albania, making the platform’s impact a critical concern.



However, many young people in the country have expressed disapproval of the government’s decision.



