Media reports ‘woke’ UK archbishop safeguarded pedophile vicar

(MENAFN) Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, is facing calls for resignation after a BBC investigation revealed he allowed notorious child abuser David Tudor to retain his position within the Church of England. Cottrell, who is set to become the Church's highest-ranking figure next month, reappointed Tudor as area dean in Essex in 2013 and 2018, despite knowing of his history of sexual abuse. Tudor had been barred from in 1988 for assaulting three girls, and in 2012, he paid £10,000 to a woman who accused him of sexual abuse as a child.



In 2018, the Church made a significant payout to another of Tudor's victims, and Tudor was eventually suspended in 2019 after police began investigating further abuse allegations. Tudor, who had been reinstated to the clergy in 1994, had restrictions placed on him, including a ban on being alone with children.



Cottrell's office admitted that Tudor’s situation could have been handled differently and expressed regret. However, two female bishops have called for a full investigation into Cottrell’s actions. Cottrell’s handling of the scandal has also sparked controversy, with some church leaders questioning his credibility, and an unidentified victim urged him to resign for the sake of the Church. Cottrell, known for his liberal stance, has been previously criticized for his views on same-sex marriage and religious language.

