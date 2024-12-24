Greenland rejects Trump`s threat

(MENAFN) Greenland has firmly rejected US President-elect Donald Trump's comments suggesting that control over the island is vital for America's national security. The island’s Prime Minister, Mute Egede, responded by declaring that Greenland is not for sale and emphasized the importance of preserving the island's long-fought freedom.



Trump had mentioned in his announcement of a new US ambassador to Denmark that ownership of Greenland was critical for national security and global freedom. While he did not explicitly propose purchasing the island, his remarks reignited a previous idea from his first term of acquiring Greenland, which is rich in strategic trade routes and valuable minerals.



Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark with about 55,000 residents, has been a Danish territory since 1814 and has enjoyed home rule since 1979. It has its own parliament and government but relies on Denmark for defense and foreign policy. The island left the EU in 1985 due to a fishing dispute but remains connected to the bloc through Denmark.

