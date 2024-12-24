(MENAFN) More than two weeks after Bashar al-Assad's departure from Syria, the events surrounding his exit remain unclear. His departure followed an offensive by opposition forces, and a statement from his office explained that he left Damascus on December 8, after rebel forces entered the capital. Assad, in coordination with Russian allies, relocated to Latakia and then to the Khmeimim airbase, where it became clear that Syrian forces had retreated and the regime’s strongholds had fallen. Faced with the inability to stay, Russia evacuated Assad to Moscow, where he was granted asylum on humanitarian grounds, along with his wife and children.



Assad's statement insisted that he never considered resigning or seeking asylum, but acknowledged that continuing in power was futile after the government had been overtaken by "terrorists." Despite this, he expressed hope for Syria's future and its eventual recovery.



Meanwhile, the situation in Syria remains uncertain as the world watches to see if Assad’s departure marks the beginning of a new peace process or further instability. Russia, which intervened in 2015 to support Assad’s government, has played a significant role in Syria’s ongoing conflict, aiming to restore stability and preserve the state’s institutions. The Russian government views Syria as strategically important for maintaining influence in the Middle East, and their involvement has helped Syria’s reintegration into the Arab League. However, Moscow has made it clear that while it supports Assad in fighting terrorism, its primary goal is to maintain Syria's state structures, not specifically to back Assad personally.

